NRL news, Brad Fittler shuts down talk of permanent post-season Origin series

NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has slammed talk of a permanent post-season State of Origin fixture as the NRL nears its revamped annual showpiece amid the pandemic.

This year’s Origin series will be played after the NRL Grand Final over three consecutive weeks with Game One scheduled for November 4.

It was a Hail Mary move from ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys to ensure the code salvaged as much as they could from the significant broadcast revenue and ticket sales that come part-and-parcel with league’s showpiece event.

Last month, V’landys flagged the possibility of keeping Origin a permanent post-season event should the series “rate the roof off” this November.

V’landys flags radical Origin shake-up

Speaking candidly on Nine’s 100% Footy, Fittler was less than convinced by the viability of the suggestion as he outlined the hurdles he’s had to negotiate amid the reschedule.

“I know there’s a bit of talk about if it works at the end of this year they’ll keep it at the end of the year,’ Fittler told Nine’s 100% Footy. “I just can’t imagine that it’s the best scenario to have State of Origin.

“There’s so much innuendo about picking the teams, especially as you start getting toward the semi-finals about injuries and when players can come in and out.

“It’s an awful lot harder, I’m not going to complain at all, but in the middle of the year if somebody gets hurt they go back to their club and you get someone else out. That’s just the way Origin has always been.”

NSW Blues claim the 2019 State of Origin series. (Getty) (Getty)

A season devoid of an Origin break has required a tailored approach by clubs in managing the fitness of their players, while the threat of the game’s biggest stars being unavailable for regular-season matches has vanished.

But it has thrown up concern over the crop of talent readily available for selection should Origin remain a post-season fixture, particularly among players whose sides haven’t qualified for finals football.

There is also a worry some stars in the Origin frame could turn down a jersey in favour of wrapping up their season, or in this year’s scenario, leaving the league’s biosecurity bubble early.

Sharks great Paul Gallen backed Fittler’s call and also pointed to its implications for international football.

Cameron Murray stars for the Blues in the Origin decider (Getty)

“What happens to Test match footy” Gallen said.

“Think about the Queenslanders. There are three Queensland teams that are not in the semi finals. They aren’t going to play for five weeks them players, and then have to go straight into an origin series three weeks straight.

“The intensity of Origin is chalk and cheese compared to the NRL. It’s got to be mid-season where it always has been, surely.”