Noel Gallagher Brands Miley Cyrus ‘God Awful Woman’ for Promoting Sexualization of Women

The former Oasis rocker expresses his frustration after he and his nine-year-old son watched the ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker’s raunchy performance of ‘Midnight Sky’ at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Noel Gallagher has slammed Miley Cyrus and other American stars for promoting the sexualisation of women.

The former Oasis rocker watched Cyrus’ performance of her song “Midnight Sky” at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, in which she recreated elements of her “Wrecking Ball” video by straddling a giant disco ball.

Insisting he and his nine-year-old son objected to the raunchy performance, he tells Britain’s Daily Star newspaper: “That god awful woman Miley Cyrus was on and she was doing some f**king s**t and even my nine-year-old (Sonny) said, ‘Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?’.”

Claiming sexualisation is an import from the U.S., he adds: “Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female. This has all come from America – that juvenile, jock, stupid f**king culture.”

Cyrus said after her performance she was unhappy with the rehearsal process, accusing producers of sexism.

“The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f**king lights off,” Cyrus said on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.”

She recalled an exchange with a producer in which she was told, “You want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it,” to which she replied: “Well, a guy wouldn’t be doing this because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to.”