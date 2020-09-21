Ninepoint Partners Announces Closing of Maximum $25M (Upsized from original $20M) Offering of the Ninepoint 2020 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce that the Ninepoint 2020 Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”) has completed the first and final closing in connection with its offering of Class A and Class F limited partnership units (the “Units”) pursuant to a prospectus dated September 14, 2020. The Partnership issued 1,000,000 units for gross proceeds of $25,000,000. The Units are being offered at a price per Unit of $25.00 with a minimum subscription of 100 Units ($2,500). The Partnership intends to provide liquidity to limited partners through a rollover to the Ninepoint Resource Class in the period between January 15, 2022 and February 28, 2022.

Ninepoint is Canada’s leading investment firm at providing Flow-Through Funds in Canada. Since its inception in 2017, Nineopoint has successfully raised more Flow-Through Fund capital than any other asset manager in Canada. “We are pleased with another successful Flow-Through Fund raise, and with being able to hit our maximum capacity for the Partnership in a short period of time” said James Fox, Managing Partner at Ninepoint.

Investment

Objective

of

the

Partnership

The Partnership’s investment objective is to achieve capital appreciation and significant tax benefits for limited partners by in a diversified portfolio of Flow-Through Shares and other securities, if any, of Resource Issuers.

Attractive

Tax–Reduction

Benefits

Flow-through partnerships are one of the most effective tax reduction strategies available to Canadians. Ninepoint anticipates that investors participating in the Partnership will be eligible to receive a tax deduction of approximately 100% of the amount invested.

Resource

Expertise

The Partnership will be sub-advised by Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott”), one of Canada’s leading investment advisors in small and mid- cap resource companies. Over its long history of in the resource sector, Sprott has developed relationships with hundreds of companies. Its experienced team of portfolio managers is supported by a team of technical experts with extensive backgrounds in mining and geology.

Portfolio manager Jason Mayer will manage the portfolio of the Partnership and will be supported by Sprott’s broader team of experienced resource investment professionals.

Agents

The offering is being made through a syndicate of agents led by RBC Dominion Securities Inc, which includes CIBC World Markets Inc., TD Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Richardson GMP Limited, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Securities Inc.

About

NinepointPartners

LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

Ninepoint is an operating company that has been created to assume portfolio management of the Canadian diversified assets of Sprott, including actively managed hedge and mutual funds.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or [email protected]

AboutSprottAsset Management LP

Sprott is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc., an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott Inc. is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending and Brokerage. Sprott Inc.’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: SII) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the Partnership. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Partnership’s, Ninepoint’s and Sprott’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Partnership, Ninepoint and Sprott believe the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the Partnership, nor Ninepoint or Sprott undertake any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The Partnership’s prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.