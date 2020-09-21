Nikola founder Trevor Milton resigns as chair amid fraud allegations, SEC probe

Article content continued

Milton countered, calling Hindenburg’s report a “hit job” in a tweet. He promised in a subsequent tweet to provide a detailed response to what he said were “one sided false claims.” He also posted videos on Instagram, including one laden with expletives, dismissing Hindenburg’s accusations.

While Nikola officially pushed back on Sept. 14, some of the company’s responses were more counterarguments than rebuttals.

The short-seller’s allegations aren’t the first time questions have been raised about Nikola. In June, Bloomberg reported that Milton exaggerated the capabilities of the company’s debut truck, Nikola One — purportedly a fuel-cell vehicle it never produced or brought to market. The company has denied making misleading statements.

Confusing Message

Milton, like Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, has relied on social media to promote his company. In February, he introduced the Badger truck via a tweet, calling it “the most advanced electric & hydrogen pickup, designed to take down the Ford Raptor.” On June 8 he tweeted that Nikola would start taking Badger reservations later in the month for “the most bad a– zero emission truck.” Potential buyers paid deposits as high as $5,000 — without even seeing a prototype of a vehicle that won’t go on sale until 2022.

Investors have sometimes struggled to keep up with Milton’s messages, especially given the evolving list of projects Nikola is pursuing: battery-electric big rigs in Europe, fuel-cell-powered semis in the U.S., an electric pickup to be built by GM, becoming the preeminent supplier of hydrogen for fleets of vehicles and vague proposals to enter the market for high-performance sports cars.