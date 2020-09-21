Home Entertainment Niecy Nash Breaks Her Foot In 3 Places Weeks After Marrying Singer...

Niecy Nash Breaks Her Foot In 3 Places Weeks After Marrying Singer Jessica Betts!!

Bradley Lamb
Actress Niecy Nash has revealed that she has sadly broken her foot in three places just weeks after she married wife, Jessica Betts.

“B R O K E N 😢 😢😢 I cried like a baby #PrayForMe 🙏🏽 a sista can’t fly with one wing 🥴,” she posted online along with a video.

