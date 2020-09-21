Niecy Nash Breaks Her Foot In 3 Places Weeks After Marrying Singer Jessica Betts!!

Actress Niecy Nash has revealed that she has sadly broken her foot in three places just weeks after she married wife, Jessica Betts.

“B R O K E N 😢 😢😢 I cried like a baby #PrayForMe 🙏🏽 a sista can’t fly with one wing 🥴,” she posted online along with a video.

Weeks ago, the actress revealed that she had tied the knot to singer Jessica Betts.

“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” Nash told PEOPLE. “She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”

“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she continued. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”