NFL world reacts to Raiders stunning, historic win over the Saints

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders entered their first home game at Allegiant Stadium as huge underdogs against the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans was coming off a big win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in its opener and looks to be a legit Super Bowl contender in the NFC. While Vegas defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, no one really gave the team much of a chance.

Enter into the equation the magic of Las Vegas. That seemed to come into play as the Raiders came back from a 10-0 early deficit to win by the score of 34-24. It included a fullback scoring the team’s first ever touchdown in Las Vegas and just a great overall performance from Gruden’s squad.

Now 2-0 on the season following their shocking win on “Monday Night Football,” these Raiders were the talk of the NFL world.