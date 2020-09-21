NFL world reacts to a fullback scoring the Raiders’ first-ever TD in Las Vegas

Old school. New school. Those two clashed early during the Las Vegas Raiders’ first ever game at Allegiant Stadium Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Stud Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored the first ever NFL touchdown in Las Vegas, a one-yard scamper in the first quarter.

Showing us how old school he is, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden drew up a pass play from Derek Carr to fullback Alec Ingold for the team’s first ever touchdown in Las Vegas. That’s not a typo. It’s going to be a pretty awesome trivia question in about two decades.