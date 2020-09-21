NFL Week 2 grades from around the league

Injuries overshadowed much of the NFL’s Week 2 action, but key developments — particularly on the quarterback front — transpired as well. Here are some odds and ends along with grades for each team from the second week of the season.
Falcons set another dubious record
Matt Ryan and Calvin Ridley fantasy managers’ satisfaction notwithstanding, the Falcons (0-2) squandered a dominant offensive outing and made more ignominious defensive history. Since 1933, teams that scored at least 39 points and did not commit a turnover were 444-0, per the Elias Sports Bureau. The Falcons, who forced three first-half turnovers, broke that streak. While Atlanta’s hands team should receive blame for its inexplicable onside kick effort, the Falcon defense allowed 570 yards — a number it only surpassed once during the 2010s.
FALCONS GRADE: C-minus | NEXT: vs. Bears (Sun.)
Cowboys brass will wish it caved to Dak Prescott in 2019, when his price point was much lower than it will be when the parties resume talks in 2021. Despite Dallas (1-1) missing All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith and standout right tackle La’el Collins, Prescott became the first player in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in the same game. Prescott rebounded from an uninspiring opener and rescued the Cowboys from a near-certain 0-2 start.
COWBOYS GRADE: B | NEXT: at Seahawks (Sun.)
Matt Patricia’s defense continues to underwhelm
Bill Belichick’s defensive coordinator from 2012-17, Patricia has overseen back-to-back seasons in which the Lions (0-2) ranked 28th in defensive DVOA. This year, they have blown a three-score lead to Mitchell Trubisky and allowed a Packers team missing its only proven pass catcher for most of the second half to amass 488 yards and win by three touchdowns. The Lions allowed 259 rushing yards — more than any Detroit defense has yielded since 2011. Big investments and high draft choices have yet to pay off, and after his 11th straight loss, Patricia appears likely to be fired in-season.
LIONS GRADE: F | NEXT: at Cardinals (Sun.)
Aaron Jones submits contract-year statement
The Packers (2-0) have not authorized a notable running back contract since extending Ahman Green in 2001, but Jones is making an obvious payday case. The fourth-year back torched the Lions for 236 scrimmage yards, slicing through the Detroit defense on a 75-yard run and vexing the beleaguered unit through the air. Fellow 2017 draftees Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon signed extensions. If the Packers are (for some reason) serious about moving on from Aaron Rodgers in 2021 or ’22, Jones — the team’s best back since Green — profiles as an essential Jordan Love-era piece.
PACKERS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: at Saints
Is this the beginning of a Vikings decline?
Just like in Week 1, Kirk Cousins entered a fourth quarter having completed just seven passes. After his performance in Indianapolis, however, the ninth-year quarterback posted a 15.9 passer rating — the worst by a Viking since Brad Johnson’s four-INT encounter with the famed 2006 Bears defense. Minnesota’s strong nucleus around Cousins resulted in a blowout divisional-round loss in 2019 and a 2018 playoff absence. By extending Cousins and expecting him to fare better with a less experienced roster, are the Vikings (0-2) at the beginning of an inevitable decline?
VIKINGS GRADE: F | NEXT: vs. Titans (Sun.)
Despite the Colts (1-1) being without cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and losing safety Malik Hooker mid-game, they held a 28-3 lead in the fourth quarter. Their high-priced trade acquisition led the way in an Indianapolis rebound from its Jacksonville outing. DeForest Buckner posted four quarterback hits and broke through the middle of Minnesota’s line to sack Kirk Cousins for a safety. After a nondescript Week 1 showing in Florida, Buckner helped the Colts to one of their best defensive showings in recent memory.
COLTS GRADE: A | NEXT: vs. Jets (Sun.)
Injuries hijacking 49ers’ season
Credit to the 49ers (1-1) for staying on task against the Jets, but they are in trouble. A team already without George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman, Dee Ford and starting center Weston Richburg lost four key cogs Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo and Raheem Mostert are not out for the season, but Nick Bosa’s ACL tear pierces the heart of the team. Even with Sherman, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead starting every game in 2018, the 49ers ranked 24th in defensive DVOA. With Bosa in ’19: second. He catalyzed the team’s ascent. A 49ers D-line that also lost former No. 3 overall pick Solomon Thomas will be easier to block now.
49ERS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: at Giants (Sun.)
How long will Jets tolerate this?
Jets CEO Christopher Johnson indicated he will be patient with Adam Gase, but for the second straight game, the Jets submitted an unsatisfactory showing. A decimated 49ers team playing in the early time window led 31-6 late in the fourth quarter. Granted, the Jets (0-2) are reeling at wide receiver and lost their best two defenders this summer. But big picture-wise, Gang Green is in tatters. Despite Gase leading the effort to hire GM Joe Douglas, the latter is in an awkward position. Barring a Sam Darnold ignition soon, Douglas will have to fire Gase during or after the season.
JETS GRADE: F | NEXT: at Colts (Sun.)
Broncos’ QB plan sees yet another glitch
For impactful injuries, the Broncos (0-2) may have the 49ers beat. Von Miller is out for the season; Drew Lock, top wideout Courtland Sutton and No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye may be shelved for the foreseeable future. Lock’s shoulder injury — his second significant malady in two NFL seasons — may change the team’s plans. Lock may only have 2020 to go unchallenged for the Broncos’ starting gig; the 2019 second-round pick lacks the pedigree to force the team to stand down at quarterback in 2021 absent noticeable growth. Lock will now have an abbreviated audition for the job when he returns in an already lost Broncos season.
BRONCOS GRADE: C | NEXT: vs. Buccaneers (Sun.)
Steelers wideout corps could present rare depth
Attempting to gel with three new wide receivers in his post-elbow-surgery season, Ben Roethlisberger has connected with each for TDs. Locating freak athlete Chase Claypool for an 84-yard score Sunday and finding YAC maven Diontae Johnson eight times bolsters a rapport between Big Ben and, for all intents and purposes, his first post-Antonio Brown receiving corps. Brown made a noticeable impact on Roethlisberger’s stats , but in Johnson, Claypool, James Washington and Brown-era holdover JuJu Smith-Schuster, this may be Pittsburgh’s deepest receiver crew since 2011. A key storyline for the 2-0 team.
STEELERS GRADE: B-minus | NEXT: vs. Texans (Sun.)
The No. 1 reason to follow the latest overmatched Giants team, Saquon Barkley will exit his third season having missed its final 14 games. The Giants (0-2) employ the NFL’s most talented running back and will surely exercise his fifth-year option next May, but his ACL tear will make a key Daniel Jones development year more difficult. This also could set Barkley back in his quest for a Christian McCaffrey-level contract — for which he eligible next year and for which his talents warrant — while shoving an already-flawed Giants team toward its fourth straight double-digit loss season.
GIANTS GRADE: D-plus | NEXT: vs. 49ers (Sun.)
New Khalil Mack wingman makes immediate impact
The Bears (2-0) may have overpaid Robert Quinn to replace underwhelming first-rounder Leonard Floyd opposite Mack, but the elder pass rusher showed how he could help the cause Sunday. Minutes into his Bears debut, Quinn stripped fumble machine Daniel Jones to set up a field goal. Later in the first half, the 10th-year vet came through on a stunt to force a Jones INT. Quinn boasts five seasons with more QB hits than Floyd’s best mark (12) — including 22 with the Cowboys last season. He is in position to both benefit from Mack’s presence and aid the younger superstar.
BEARS GRADE: C-plus | NEXT: at Falcons (Sun.)
Upon changing coaching staffs, the Panthers (0-2) revamped their defense on every level. The new product has opened to negative reviews. Through two games, the Panthers have managed just one quarterback hit. A lack of pressure helped Brady bounce back from his New Orleans clunker. Carolina lost numerous veterans from last year’s defense — including future Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly — and was missing Pro Bowl nose tackle Kawann Short against the Buccaneers, but it used first-round picks on D-linemen in 2019 and ’20. The young group has a long way to go.
PANTHERS GRADE: D-plus | NEXT: at Chargers (Sun.)
Brady may again have sturdy safety net
Aided by dependable defenses throughout his run in New England, Tom Brady ditched 2019’s No. 1 scoring defense for the No. 29 unit. The Bucs (1-1), however, graded better via advanced metrics last season and are building on that. Tampa Bay forced four turnovers Sunday, after causing none in New Orleans, and registered five sacks. None of those came from 2019 NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett. Although the Bucs let off the gas late, their veteran front seven and young secondary provided enough support for Brady and Co. to build a bulletproof lead.
BUCCANEERS GRADE: B | NEXT: at Broncos (Sun.)
With the Rams (2-0) just authorizing three more lucrative extensions — for Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods — their near-future spending should, in theory, be limited. A team relying on a few high-priced talents and numerous rookie contracts saw one of its few middle-class talents shine Sunday. Tyler Higbee’s three-touchdown, 54-yard performance keyed a convincing Rams win. A player the Rams nearly traded to the Vikings, Higbee broke out last December but only scored three TDs in all of 2019. His $7.25 million-per-year deal will be vital for a Rams team prone to overspending.
RAMS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: at Bills (Sun.)
Aging Eagles in bad September spot
The Eagles are 0-2 for the first time in Doug Pederson’s five-year tenure, having allowed 449 yards to the Rams. While Philadelphia is down several starters, the team has 11 first-stringers — counting some core performers on injured lists — either north of 30 or who will be by season’s end. GM Howie Roseman can be counted on to make the franchise’s math work, even as the Eagles project to be more than $40 million over the 2021 salary cap, but Philly’s Super Bowl LII nucleus is in a bad spot two weeks into a key season.
EAGLES GRADE: D-minus | NEXT: vs. Bengals (Sun.)
After setting the Week 1 completion percentage record, Gardner Minshew minced the Titans for 339 yards and three touchdown passes. The former sixth-round pick dropped in a perfect toss to well-covered passing-down back Chris Thompson to tie the game at 30 and is surely the most popular Jaguars QB in over a decade. The same defense that kept 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock largely in check could not stop Minshew and his lower-end receiving corps. Based on a 16-game work sample, Minshew appears too good to allow the Jags (1-1) — the preseason Lawrence favorites — to land the Clemson QB.
JAGUARS GRADE: C-plus | NEXT: vs. Dolphins (Thu.)
Sought-after Titans kicking development
Mike Vrabel stuck with former teammate Stephen Gostkowski after his near-meltdown Monday, and it paid off for a Titans team (2-0) desperate for kicking stability. Gostkowski followed his four-miss Week 1 with 51- and 49-yard makes Sunday. While this should not mean the 36-year-old kicker is on steady ground, it is a nice break for a Titans operation that had seen its collection of kickers go a stunning 9-for-22 since the start of the 2019 season.
TITANS GRADE: C-plus | NEXT: at Vikings (Sun.)
Josh Allen taking next step for ascending Bills
While it should be noted the Bills (2-0) have faced a woeful Jets team and a still-rebuilding Dolphins squad that was without Byron Jones for most of Sunday, Allen has delivered the most dominant two-game stretch of his career. He topped his career-high 312-yard outing in Week 1 with a 417-yard performance in Miami. The oft-scrutinized passer has developed immediate chemistry with Stefon Diggs, finding him on short, mid-range and deep routes in the ex-Viking’s eight-catch, 153-yard day. Illustrating the Bills’ modern QB plight, this marks their first back-to-back 300-yard passing games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.
BILLS GRADE: B | NEXT: vs. Rams (Sun.)
Although a more talented Bills team beat the Dolphins (0-2), Mike Gesicki made the favorites work harder for the win. The third-year tight end soared well beyond his previous career-best performance by hauling in eight passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. The former second-round pick crafted a one-handed grab and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown with All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White in coverage. The Dolphins need non-DeVante Parker weapons to emerge when Tua Tagovailoa takes over, and Gesicki took a key step Sunday against one of the NFL’s best defenses.
DOLPHINS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Jaguars (Thu.)
Mahomes escapes make Chiefs almost unbeatable
For a while, the Chargers did well to minimize the NFL’s best player. But the “home” team was unable to take away the lesser of Patrick Mahomes’ two chain-moving methods. The pass-first prodigy gained 54 yards on six scrambles Sunday, matching the second-highest rushing total of his career. The Bolts allowing a 21-yard Mahomes up-the-middle jaunt placed the Chiefs (2-0) in position for Harrison Butker’s overtime-forcing field goal. With the Chiefs’ aerial cadre mandating a near-perfect game plan, their elusive quarterback has nearly free rein to steal yardage in maddening scenarios for defenses.
CHIEFS GRADE: B | NEXT: at Ravens (Mon.)
Chargers would be wise to change course
After the Chargers’ loss, Anthony Lynn said he would give the QB1 job back to Tyrod Taylor once he recovered from his chest injury. Considering Los Angeles’ seemingly raw rookie just threw for 311 yards (9.4 per attempt) and pushed the reigning Super Bowl champions to OT, that would be a strange choice. Justin Herbert looked surprisingly poised, and the strong-armed prospect is the team’s future. The current Chargers edition (1-1) can only reach its ceiling with Herbert, who would present a rare gift for this franchise if he is ready ahead of schedule.
CHARGERS GRADE: B | NEXT: vs. Panthers (Sun.)
Haskins trails 2019 draft class peers in supporting talent
If Washington (1-1) is to truly evaluate its second-year quarterback, it might need to do so over a multiyear period. Because beyond Terry McLaurin and Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, Dwayne Haskins does not have much on which he can depend. The Cardinals buried Washington, holding a three-score lead for most of the game. Beyond Scherff, Washington has zero former first- or second-round picks on its starting offense. Fellow 2019 first-round QBs Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones have five and seven aiding their respective offenses. Haskins will not be able to succeed with this setup.
WASHINGTON GRADE: D | NEXT: at Browns (Sun.)
Cardinals defense could make NFC West historically good
A case can be made for the 2013 NFC West — which produced three 10-win teams and the NFC title game entrants — being the best division ever . The 2020 quartet may have depth that could elevate it into that discussion. The 2019 Cardinals defense ranked last in yards allowed. Vance Joseph’s second Arizona corps limited an admittedly weakened 49ers attack and easily handled Washington. The Cards (2-0) racked up five sacks, and All-Decade edge demon Chandler Jones did not record any. Given Kyler Murray’s start, Arizona backing him with a refueled defense would make the Cards a legit threat in a contender-filled division.
CARDINALS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: vs. Lions
Ravens cornerbacks muzzle another QB
Deshaun Watson funneled most of his relevant passes Sunday — the ones before the Ravens (2-0) put another game out of reach — to his tight ends. The Texans’ high-priced receiving corps could not win enough battles against the Ravens’ Pro Bowl cornerbacks, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters — each of whom forced turnovers. Humphrey’s punch-out sequence turned into an L.J. Fort fumble-return TD, while Peters intercepted Watson to stall a first-half Houston drive. While the Ravens fear oft-injured slot corner Tavon Young is out for the season, they can still rely on an elite outside duo.
RAVENS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: vs. Chiefs (Mon.)
Schedule-makers burying Texans
Opening the with the AFC’s two clear-cut frontrunners — the Chiefs and Ravens, who went a combined 29-7 (counting playoffs) last season — has both exposed the Texans as a second-tier operation. Considering Houston (0-2) fell behind by three scores against both teams, that is a generous classification. But the Texans get the 2-0 Steelers next, with dates against the 2-0 Titans and Packers slated for October. Bill O’Brien’s team rallied from 0-3 to make the playoffs in 2018; that squad included DeAndre Hopkins and Jadeveon Clowney. Scheduling is helping to prove the brigade of Texans skeptics right.
TEXANS GRADE: D-plus | NEXT: at Steelers (Sun.)
Throwback Cam Newton night a potential game-changer
Despite a pass-catching corps that may be worse than Tom Brady’s final Patriot crew, Newton went punch for punch with Russell Wilson. Newton’s 397 passing yards Sunday were the third-most in his -plus-year career, and the former MVP looked sharp in being asked to go from a 19-attempt Week 1 to 44-pass shootout. Amazingly, it was Newton, not Brady, who propelled Julian Edelman to his yardage high-water mark (179). Cam doing this with Edelman, unseasoned first-rounder N’Keal Harry and journeyman Damiere Byrd opens up new possibilities for the Pats (1-1), who perhaps should have given their reborn passer more help this offseason.
PATRIOTS GRADE: B-minus | NEXT: vs. Raiders (Sun.)
Unleashed Russell Wilson poised for MVP run
The Seahawks (2-0) ranked second and third in rush attempts in 2018 and ’19, respectively, but third-year offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is giving the people what they want. If “Let Russ Cook” truly becomes the Seahawks’ 2020 M.O., the future Hall of Famer is on track to become an MVP favorite. Having never received a first-place vote, Wilson — he of TD passes, one INT so far and zero career games missed — will be a sentimental favorite for the award. With D.K. Metcalf winning battles against Stephon Gilmore, Wilson has the potential to unlock greater aspirations for the ’20 Seahawks.
SEAHAWKS GRADE: A | NEXT: vs. Cowboys
Bengals’ O-line struggling to protect Joe Burrow
Through two games, Joe Burrow has been sacked six times and hit 14. The Browns crashed the 2019 Heisman winner’s pocket frequently, during a game in which he threw 61 passes — the most by a Bengal since Jon Kitna’s 68 in a 2001 overtime game. The Bengals (0-2) have simply not poured sufficient resources into their offensive line, which currently consists of two undrafted free agents, a fourth-round pick (guard Michael Jordan), a bottom-tier right tackle (ex-seventh-rounder Bobby Hart) and first-round left tackle Jonah Williams. Given 2020’s spate of NFL injuries, this is an essential Bengals situation to monitor.
BENGALS GRADE: C-minus | NEXT: at Eagles (Sun.)
Browns showcase predictable key to 2020 success
Even with acclaimed right tackle Jack Conklin not back to full work, the Browns gave the fans who opted for “Thursday Night Football” over the NBA playoffs a glimpse of the NFL’s premier backfield duo. Nick Chubb and overqualified backup Kareem Hunt’s 234 combined scrimmage yards and four TDs highlighted the obvious focal point for the 2020 Browns. With Hunt now signed through 2022 — on a team-friendly extension because of his 2018 off-field incidents — and Chubb on track for a top-market re-up next year, this could become an era-defining position group.
BROWNS GRADE: A-minus | NEXT: vs. Washington (Sun.)
Saints offense will look strange in Las Vegas
Michael Thomas has not missed a game since December of his 2016 rookie year, but the two-time All-Pro will watch Monday’s NFL Vegas debut because of a high ankle sprain. Fortunately, the Saints (1-0) signed Emmanuel Sanders — who operated as the Broncos’ WR1 in 2018 and ’19 and played this role for the 49ers for a bit upon being traded — and are playing a Raiders team that struggled to stop the Panthers. Thomas accounted for nearly 40% of New Orleans’ offensive yards last year, but the Saints are better equipped to handle this than they have been since 2016 — when Brandin Cooks was still in Louisiana.
Fantasy managers who need key Jacobs contributions should prepare for some sobering sequences. While Jacobs sliced through a considerably less talented Panthers defense for 139 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns, the Saints do not cede ground yards easily. They have not allowed a 100-yard rusher since a rookie-year Aaron Jones went for 131 on them in October 2017. The Raiders are also likely to be without Pro Bowl right tackle Trent Brown against the NFC power.