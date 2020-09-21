NFL Week 2 grades from around the league

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

For impactful injuries, the Broncos (0-2) may have the 49ers beat. Von Miller is out for the season; Drew Lock, top wideout Courtland Sutton and No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye may be shelved for the foreseeable future. Lock’s shoulder injury — his second significant malady in two NFL seasons — may change the team’s plans. Lock may only have 2020 to go unchallenged for the Broncos’ starting gig; the 2019 second-round pick lacks the pedigree to force the team to stand down at quarterback in 2021 absent noticeable growth. Lock will now have an abbreviated audition for the job when he returns in an already lost Broncos season.

BRONCOS GRADE: C | NEXT: vs. Buccaneers (Sun.)