The NFL on Monday handed out more than $1 million in fines to three head coaches and their respective teams over masks.

Head coaches Pete Carroll, Kyle Shanahan and Vic Fangio each were fined $100,000 for not wearing masks. Their respective teams, the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, were each fined $250,000 for the matter. Altogether, that is $1,050,000 in fines.