NFL fans had jokes about Bill Belichick’s mask

Bill Belichick has always done things his way when it comes to his sideline attire.

The Patriots coach, who is known for cutting off the sleeves to his sweatshirts, changed up the way he wears a mask, too.

During Sunday’s Patriots vs. Seahawks game, the coach appeared to have some issues with the face covering.

NFL fans had a lot of jokes about the Belichick’s mask struggle:

You see a handful of people out in public wearing the mask without covering their nose. Bill Belichick once again zigging where others zag. https://t.co/y2EEcYstVC — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 21, 2020