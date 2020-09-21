Newton takes blame for final play in loss to Seahawks

Cam Newton isn’t taking his first loss in a New England Patriots uniform lightly. All the Patriots needed was one yard to upset the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night, but they failed to get into the end zone with three seconds remaining in the game.

Newton and the Patriots marched down the field, and on the final play of the game, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels called for the former MVP signal-caller to run the ball. The Seattle defense was quick to recognize the play and stopped Newton for a one-yard loss to end the game.

While many blamed McDaniels for poor playing-calling in the 35-30 Week 2 loss, Newton took responsibility for being stopped just short, according to WEEI’s Ryan Hannable.

“I just didn’t make everybody right. That’s the only thing I regret. In that type of situation, it’s humbling to be able to have the respect of the team to have the ball in my hands. I just have to deliver. “I saw a clip of it. I could have made it right by just bouncing it. I was trying to be patient and thinking too much. … Or even just dive over the top. There were so many different things that flashed over me and playing a fast defense like that, as soon as you guess, you’re wrong. I’ll definitely learn from this. The play was there. The play was there all game. Moving forward, we just have to scheme up things and if put in that situation again, hopefully we’ll have a better outcome.”

Despite the loss, Newton was impressive against a difficult team in Seattle. He completed 30-of-44 passes for 397 yards and one touchdown against one interception. He also had 11 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

With Newton hungrier than ever, the Patriots very well could bounce back against the Las Vegas Raiders next week at Gillette Stadium. If he keeps playing like he has, New England will be very dangerous down the stretch.