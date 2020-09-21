New pact to force EU countries to take more migrants from frontline nations

The European Union is planning to unveil a new migration pact that will require member states to take more migrants from frontline countries such as Italy and Greece and bring an end to overcrowded camps like the one at Moria on the island of Lesbos.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson says she”s already bracing for tough resistance from Hungary, Poland and northern European nations. But as she told correspondent Shona Murray, the new pact is aimed at building trust and finding compromise between member states.”

Johansson told that it is “obvious that Moria is the result, not only but partly, by the lack of a common European asylum and migration policy.”

“I think that we should focus on how we can manage migration in an orderly way and I think that’s what European citizens ask from us. Migrants are like you and I, they are men and women, boys and girls, they have different opinions, they have different experiences and they are human beings and they have to be treated like that,” she continued.

