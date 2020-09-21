New lockdown restriction ‘options’ for Scotland shown in leaked document

A leaked paper has revealed the range of restrictions the Scottish Government has been considering to help reduce covid-19 infection levels.

The “sensitive” Government document said temporary “circuit break” options could include closing schools in the half term, shutting hospitality venues and giving the public a “general message” to stay at home.

However, it is understood the document reflected options that were being considered last week.

At her daily briefing, Sturgeon confirmed new restrictions will almost certainly be introduced in the next “couple of days” in a bid to halt the rise in covid infections.

One of the general ideas that has been reported in the media is whether governments across the UK will introduce a “circuit break”, which is heavy restrictions over a short period of .

A Twitter account posted a screengrab of what it claimed was a Scottish Government paper.

The document stated that a “circuit break” could either be a “fixed, standardised 2-week period” across Scotland, or a “rolling” circuit break.

It noted that “we will need to specify what happens within the ‘circuit break'”, but noted it could include schools closing for half term, further and higher education being restricted to “remote learning only”, and the closure of hospitality.

The document continued: “General message to stay at home as much as possible..”

It also flagged up no indoor physical activity for groups, no unregulated children’s activities, no contact sports, no indoor live events and no spectators in stadia.

In addition, the document said a “circuit break” could include an “avoid public transport where possible message”, as well as restrictions on care home and hospital visiting.

Asked about the document at her briefing, Sturgeon said: “I’ve heard about the screen grab. I’m not going to comment on leaked documents, whether they are genuine or not. What I would say is that any responsible Government right now would be looking at a whole range of different options.”

She also said she will be speaking to the Prime Minister today and said a UK-wide cobra meeting will take place.

However, she said: “But I will be equally clear that the urgency of this situation means we cannot, must not, and will not, wait too long.”

She said the Scottish Cabinet will meet tomorrow, adding that she is clear it must be able to make a decision within 48 hours.

She said: “Additional restrictions will almost certainly be put in place in Scotland over the next couple of days.”