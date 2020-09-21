N.Y.P.D. Officer Is Accused of Spying on Tibetans for China

Federal prosecutors on Monday charged a New York City police officer with acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government, accusing him of providing intelligence about Tibetans living in the United States to officials at the Chinese consulate.

The officer, Baimadajie Angwang, 33, was taken into custody on Monday, officials said. He has served as a patrol officer and currently acts as a liaison between the Police Department and the community in the 111th precinct in Queens.

A 25-page criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn accused Mr. Angwang of reporting on the activities of ethnic Tibetans in New York at the behest of Chinese government officials, who were seeking to recruit intelligence sources in the community.

Mr. Angwang also told a Chinese consulate official that his position was valuable to China because he could provide sensitive information about the internal operations of the Police Department, the complaint said.