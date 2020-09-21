Monique Samuels Apparently Starts the Physical Fight With Candiace Dillard

Instagram

Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard‘s beef took a nasty turn in the Sunday, September 20 episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac“. The infamous physical fight between the two cast members, who were at odds in the entire season, took place while the cast was at a wine testing to celebrate Gizelle Bryant‘s literary award.

In the new outing, Ashley Darby could be seen asking Candiace and Monique, “Are you guys good since the lake house?” referring to the tension between the pair after Monique felt disrespected by Candiace as she pulled Gizelle and Ashley away for a chat while at her lake house. In response to the question, Candiace said sarcastically, “I love Monique even when Monique pretends to be asleep when I’m about to leave.”

“What are you talking about?” Monique asked, adding, “Do y’all not understand what I went through? Well, you wouldn’t understand you don’t have kids.” Candiace then accused Monique of mom-shaming her, to which Monique responded, “How is it mom-shaming when you’re not a mom? If you had kids and knew what I went through to get the house ready, you would know I was asleep because I was tired.”

As they continued to argue, Gizelle reminded them that they used to have a “big friendship.” Monique begged to differ, saying, “No, we didn’t. It was a façade of a friendship because it was me putting in and nothing being returned.” Monique also pointed out that she wasn’t a fan of the fact that Candiace and former Housewife Charrisse Jordan Jackson.

Things continued to heat up as Monique yelled to Candiace, asking her to stop putting her hands in her face. It wasn’t physical until Monique appeared to put her hands around Candiace’s neck. Everyone who was present was understandably shocked as Karen Huger could be heard urging, “Monique! Let her go!”

Viewers have to wait for the upcoming episode to see what happens next.