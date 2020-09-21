MLB, MLBPA commit $10M to increase Black participation

It’s no secret that Major League Baseball has a diversity issue among African-Americans. Just 7.8 % of Black players made Opening Day rosters this season. With professional sports leagues across America trying to promote inclusivity and equality, MLB is making a financial commitment to the cause.

According to ESPN’s Joon Lee, MLB and MLB Players Association are committing $10 million to help fund programs from the Players Alliance, aiming to increase Black participation in all levels of baseball.

“As the stark racial minority in all aspects of our game, The Players Alliance has given a voice and platform to our Black players, unified in our stance against systemic racism,” said former outfielder Curtis Granderson, president of The Players Alliance. “We stand together for what is right and to change our game for the better. The power of our player membership, including our non-Black teammates, coupled with the support of MLB and the Players Association, gives us the unique ability to create increased opportunities for the Black communities we care so much about.”

Through the programs, the Players Alliance will receive grants delivered yearly through 2024 for programs meant to increase player-led mentorship; raise participation in baseball among Black youth and young adults through funding of leagues and equipment donations; and offer Black cultural education, camps and programs to squash barriers in baseball.

The grants also will be used to increase Black business partnerships; support baseball programs in public schools; and provide grants, scholarships and community services to the Black community.

Alongside Granderson, the Players Alliance includes CC Sabathia and Edwin Jackson on the board of directors while Tim Anderson, Dexter Fowler, Dee Gordon, Jason Heyward, Cameron Maybin, Aaron Hicks and Andrew McCutchen serve on the active player advisory board.