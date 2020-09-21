MetLife Stadium turf cleared protocols before 49ers-Jets game?

The 49ers believe that 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in the 31-13 win over the Jets. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas also all failed to finish Sunday’s game.

San Francisco fears Thomas may be out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

After the game, San Francisco defensive lineman Arik Armstead blamed the stadium turf for the injuries. Such comments led to the NFL’s field operations department inspecting the turf that was installed this past offseason.

The 49ers play the New York Giants at MetLife this coming Sunday.