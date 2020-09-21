Melbourne Demons have a big decision to make on Harley Bennell’s future says Shane Crawford

AFL great Shane Crawford says Melbourne midfielder Harley Bennell didn’t contribute enough in season 2020 to warrant another year in the AFL.

Bennell on Sunday was handed a four-match suspension to be served in season 2021 by the AFL after breaching the league’s return to play protocols. The Demons also copped a $50,000 fine for the breach.

According to an AFL statement, Bennell breached the protocols by leaving Melbourne’s High-Performance Centre before attempting to visit another residence without approval and visiting unapproved premises.

The troubled former No.2 draft pick was handed an AFL lifeline by the Demons last off season after parting ways with the Fremantle Dockers, where he only featured in two games across four seasons for the club due to injuries and personal issues.

Harley Bennell (Getty)

Bennell, who also played for the Gold Coast between 2011-2015, earned selection for just five games for the Demons this season.

Amid his latest saga, Crawford said Bennell’s limited contribution to his new club didn’t warrant a show of faith in the form of a contract extension.

“You’ve got to remember when he was at the Gold Coast Suns, he was an amazing player,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“Yes, he’s not the same player, yes he contributed throughout the season with Melbourne.

“Did he contribute enough to continue on next year? I would say no.”

Which team outside the top four can win the flag?

Crawford believes the Demons now have some big decisions to make and said he wouldn’t be surprised if the club forces the 27-year-old to pay the full amount of the $50,000 fine himself. That would prove a hefty blow given his cut-price contract with the club.

“The Demons have some big decisions to make. If they’ve already made an offer, I’m sure they will stick to their word and they will let him play next year,” he said.

“They will probably make him pay the fine if it’s going to be $50,000 and that’s certainly going to be a big whack because I imagine he wouldn’t be on a very big contract.

“It would be very much a base contract or an incentive-based contract from a games point of view.

“He is a class player when he’s up and about and it was his first full season back from a very serious injury, so maybe he can be better next year.”