Meek Mill Appears to Hit on YouTube Star Maryjane Byarm After Milan Harris Split

The ‘Tupac Back’ rapper sparks a speculation that he has his eyes on the travel and beauty vlogger after he presses the like button on one of her social media posts.

Meek Mill is single and seemingly ready to mingle. Months after he confirmed his split from his baby mama Milan Harris, the Dream Chasers Records founder appears to have set his eyes on another self-made black beauty, Maryjane Byarm.

The 33-year-old rapper was caught recently pressing “like” on one of the YouTube star’s Instagram post, which shows her rocking a teeny bikini top while sitting on a tree branch near the pool at what seems to be a resort in Tulum, Mexico. The 24-year-old vlogger captioned it with, “🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽.”

Further fueling the rumors that he hits on Maryjane, Meek recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram Stories which hinted that he tried hard to resist the temptation to visit the place where Maryjane was. “I refuse to hit Tulum lol …,” so he wrote.

Meek’s Instagram move has quickly drawn mixed responses from fellow users, with one calling him out, “N***a go raise your son tf.” A fan of Maryjane warned the Philadelphia star to stay away from the travel and beauty vlogger, writing, “Not my YouTube girl unum.”

“He’s trying his hardest to be an embarrassing baby daddy,” another accused Meek. A fourth user similarly added, “He is so embarrassing acting like he is Jay Z or something.” Another said, “He has really become that corny a** rapper man and I hate it,” while someone else said, “I’m sure Sis won’t lower her standards for this clown!”

Clapping back at these haters, some others think that people read too much between the lines. “All he did was like the picture. Men can think women beautiful without wanting to hit?” a person questioned why people made such a fuss of Meek liking Maryjane’s post.

“All he did was like the pic leave that f**king man alone I couldn’t be a celebrity YALL MAKE EVERYTHING A STORY,” another defended the hip-hop artist. Someone else added, “Isn’t that the point of Instagram, to post pics and to like them…”

Meek announced his breakup from Milan in July, just two months after welcoming their son. Shortly afterwards, it was reported that he might have got another woman pregnant before he announced his split from Milan.

Earlier this month, he was rumored to be romantically linked to fashion designer Delicia Cordon, but he quickly debunked the speculation. “I just slid to her bday party we wasn’t posted!” he wrote in a comment section of a gossip article about their outing.

His dating life aside, Meek has weighed in on Lori Loughlin‘s prison sentence after she’s allowed to serve her time at a prison of her choice. Comparing it to how black people are usually treated, he posted on Instagram, “But had us 23/1 locked in a cell tryna turn us to terrorist! Y’all getting pretty bold with this s**t! I’m going all the way about my freedom nowadays no cap.”

He then shifted the conversation to seek justice for Tanya McDowell, a mother who was handed a five-year sentence for charges connected to falsifying her address in order to change school districts. “Now let’s get her out of jail and stop letting these ‘folks’ step on us like animals!!!!” he wrote along with a tweet about Tanya. “Is she still in prison? #tanyamcdowell she got 12 years for trying to get her child better schooling!! NOW GO LOOK AT MY LAST POST!!! @reform let’s help her anyway we can!”