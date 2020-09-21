McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury

Luckily for the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey isn’t done for the season like New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. However, Carolina already is 0-2 on the season, and that record could get worse over the next few weeks.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McCaffrey will miss “multiple weeks” with an ankle injury suffered in the Panthers’ 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The injury occurred during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. McCaffrey was listed as questionable to return but never took the field after he exited. He was seen on the sidelines getting his ankle taped following his second touchdown of the contest earlier in the fourth quarter.
The All-Pro running back finished the game with 59 yards rushing, 29 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Mike Davis took over for McCaffrey for the remainder of the game.
Carolina’s schedule doesn’t get any easier in the coming weeks with matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons. With McCaffrey out, they’ll have to rely on Davis and Trenton Cannon at running back.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90