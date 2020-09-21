McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury

The injury occurred during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. McCaffrey was listed as questionable to return but never took the field after he exited. He was seen on the sidelines getting his ankle taped following his second touchdown of the contest earlier in the fourth quarter.

The All-Pro running back finished the game with 59 yards rushing, 29 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Mike Davis took over for McCaffrey for the remainder of the game.

Carolina’s schedule doesn’t get any easier in the coming weeks with matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons. With McCaffrey out, they’ll have to rely on Davis and Trenton Cannon at running back.