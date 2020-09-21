Manly’s Addin Fonua-Blake sends rumour mill into meltdown, NRL, Warriors

The future of Manly star Addin Fonua-Blake may be a step closer to being solved after the prop was caught unfollowing the Sea Eagles and then following the New Zealand Warriors on social media.

Fonua-Blake was last week given permission by the Sea Eagles to talk to rival clubs after the star forward requested an urgent release from his $600,000-a-season contract in a desperate bid to get out of Sydney.

Following the news, the Warriors immediately emerged as frontrunners with the club reportedly tabling the 24-year-old a $2.5 million deal.

Now it appears a move to Auckland could be a reality after Fonua-Blake’s social media activity came under the microscope with eagle-eyed fans noticing the prop unfollowing his current team and then following the New Zeland side on Instagram.

Addin Fonua-Blake of the Sea Eagles (Getty)

Responding to the prop’s Instagram activity, Parramatta legend Peter Sterling said a move to the Warriors now sounds “tell-tale”.

Sterling also lauded NSW Origin coach Phil Gould, who’s set to join the Warriors in a consultant role, for his status and influence in the game.

“Where there’s smoke, that might be a bushfire,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“What about Phil Gould, hasn’t he got some power – I’m talking about the Warriors involvement all of a sudden.

“That’s very interesting and it does sound tell-tale.”

Phil Gould (Nine)

Incoming Warriors coach Nathan Brown added more fuel to the fire at the weekend when he conceded Fonua-Blake “fits the bill” for a potential front rower in his side.

“He’s certainly an outstanding player, Addin,” Brown told Triple M.

“If you look at that position, the front-row position, he’s in the top echelon of players in the world.

“He’s certainly not only played some terrific footy for Manly but he’s been a big part of the Tongan success as well against Australia.

“So he’s certainly a player that fits the bill, not only for our club but for most clubs. When a player of Addin’s talent comes on the market, there’s always people looking to move players or do certain things, because they don’t come on the market every day.

Nathan Brown during his tenure with the Knights (Getty)

“It’s very rare a player of that quality comes on the market at this time of year.

“He’s certainly a player who would not only help our squad but he’d help any squad, Addin, because he’s such a high-quality player and he’s only 24 so his best years are coming.”