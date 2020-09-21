Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Site Visit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major

Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that RPA Inc. (“RPA”) now a part of SLR Consulting Inc. (“SLR”) completed its site visit of the Skaergaard Property (“Skaergaard”) in Greenland on September 9, 2020.

Jack Lunnon, CGeol, EurGeol, RPA Consultant Geologist (SLR) and an Independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, undertook the site visit to Skaergaard following completion of Icelandic COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Skaergaard exploration licences 2007/01 and 2012/25 were visited, which includes the Skaergaard Intrusion, and Södalen camp and airstrip (Figure 1). Mr. Lunnon reviewed selected drill core stored on site from previous drilling campaigns (Figure 2) and noted that core boxes containing mineralized samples had been transferred to secure core storage facilities in Reykjavik, Iceland and Brisbane, Australia. In addition, Mr. Lunnon reviewed the lower elevation areas of the exploration licences near the coastline both from the ground and from the air to assess the area’s potential for future exploration and mining infrastructure.

As part of his site visit, Mr. Lunnon also examined diamond drill core from the 2011 Platina Resources Ltd. (“Platina”) drilling program located in a secure storage facility in Reykjavik, Iceland and randomly selected 3 metre-long half core samples as Independent Witness (IW) check samples. These check samples were sent via courier to ALS Global, an independent laboratory based in Loughrea, County Galway, Ireland for sample preparation and analysis. The IW check assay results indicate that the gold, palladium, and platinum grades are consistent with the historical assay values from the 2011 Platina drilling program.

As part of the next phase of work, RPA plans to check sample the remaining 2011 Platina half-core samples stored in Reykjavik, Iceland as part of its independent data verification and Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) procedures for the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate for Skaergaard.

The closing of the Skaergaard acquisition still only remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and the Company is working diligently to expedite this process. Major Precious Metals continues to work with RPA to advance to the next stage of development including a Mineral Resource Estimate, which will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Skaergaard Property.

QualifiedPersonStatement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., President & CEO of Major Precious Metals Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Figure

1:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0571a80f-d8c6-4f70-8b97-40ffe1c105dc

Figure

2:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8578cb0-1889-458c-bb91-a4aafe3f602a

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJORPRECIOUS METALSCORP.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Ph: (604) 687-2038

About

Major

Precious MetalsCorp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol “SIZE.” Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the CSE at www.theCSE.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-lookingInformationStatement

Thisnewsreleasemay

contain

certain“forward–looking

statements”

and“forward-looking

information” within

themeaningofapplicable

Canadian

and

United

Statessecurities

laws.

Whenused

in

thisnewsrelease,

the

words“anticipate”,“believe”,

“estimate”,“expect”,“target,

“plan”,

“forecast”,“may”,

“schedule”andother

similar

wordsorexpressions identify forward–looking

statementsor

information.

These

forward-looking

statementsor

informationmayrelate

to

theanticipated

completionof

the

Acquisition,

theprocessby which

the

Company intendsto

obtain

shareholderapprovalforthe

Acquisition,regulatoryrequirementsor

approvals

necessaryfor

completionof

the

Acquisition,

the

resumption

of

trading

in

the

common

sharesof

the

Company,

and

other

factors

or

information.

Such

statements

represent

the

Company’s

current

views with

respect

to

future

events

and

are

necessarily

basedupon

a

number

of

assumptions

and

estimatesthat, while

consideredreasonableby the

Company,

are

inherently subject

to

significantbusiness,

economic, competitive,politicaland

socialrisks,

contingenciesanduncertainties.Many

factors,both

knownandunknown,

could

cause

results,

performanceor

achievements

tobe

materiallydifferent

from

theresults,performance

or

achievements

that

are

or

may

be

expressed

or

implied

by

such

forward–looking

statements.The

Company

doesnot

intend,

anddoes

not

assume

any

obligation,

to

update

these

forward–looking statements

or

information

to

reflect

changes

in

assumptions

or

changes

in

circumstances

or

any

otherevents

affections

such

statementsand

information

other

than

as

required

byapplicable

laws,

rules

andregulations.