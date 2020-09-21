Major Precious Metals Completes Skaergaard Site Visit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major
Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that RPA Inc. (“RPA”) now a part of SLR Consulting Inc. (“SLR”) completed its site visit of the Skaergaard Property (“Skaergaard”) in Greenland on September 9, 2020.
Jack Lunnon, CGeol, EurGeol, RPA Consultant Geologist (SLR) and an Independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, undertook the site visit to Skaergaard following completion of Icelandic COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Skaergaard exploration licences 2007/01 and 2012/25 were visited, which includes the Skaergaard Intrusion, and Södalen camp and airstrip (Figure 1). Mr. Lunnon reviewed selected drill core stored on site from previous drilling campaigns (Figure 2) and noted that core boxes containing mineralized samples had been transferred to secure core storage facilities in Reykjavik, Iceland and Brisbane, Australia. In addition, Mr. Lunnon reviewed the lower elevation areas of the exploration licences near the coastline both from the ground and from the air to assess the area’s potential for future exploration and mining infrastructure.
As part of his site visit, Mr. Lunnon also examined diamond drill core from the 2011 Platina Resources Ltd. (“Platina”) drilling program located in a secure storage facility in Reykjavik, Iceland and randomly selected 3 metre-long half core samples as Independent Witness (IW) check samples. These check samples were sent via courier to ALS Global, an independent laboratory based in Loughrea, County Galway, Ireland for sample preparation and analysis. The IW check assay results indicate that the gold, palladium, and platinum grades are consistent with the historical assay values from the 2011 Platina drilling program.
As part of the next phase of work, RPA plans to check sample the remaining 2011 Platina half-core samples stored in Reykjavik, Iceland as part of its independent data verification and Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) procedures for the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate for Skaergaard.
The closing of the Skaergaard acquisition still only remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and the Company is working diligently to expedite this process. Major Precious Metals continues to work with RPA to advance to the next stage of development including a Mineral Resource Estimate, which will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Skaergaard Property.
QualifiedPersonStatement
All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., President & CEO of Major Precious Metals Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.
Figure
1:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0571a80f-d8c6-4f70-8b97-40ffe1c105dc
Figure
2:https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8578cb0-1889-458c-bb91-a4aafe3f602a
On behalf of the Board of Directors
MAJORPRECIOUS METALSCORP.
Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President and Chief Executive Officer
Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Ph: (604) 687-2038
About
Major
Precious MetalsCorp.
Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.
Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol “SIZE.” Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the CSE at www.theCSE.com.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Forward-lookingInformationStatement
Thisnewsreleasemay
contain
certain“forward–looking
statements”
and“forward-looking
information” within
themeaningofapplicable
Canadian
and
United
Statessecurities
laws.
Whenused
in
thisnewsrelease,
the
words“anticipate”,“believe”,
“estimate”,“expect”,“target,
“plan”,
“forecast”,“may”,
“schedule”andother
similar
wordsorexpressions identify forward–looking
statementsor
information.
These
forward-looking
statementsor
informationmayrelate
to
theanticipated
completionof
the
Acquisition,
theprocessby which
the
Company intendsto
obtain
shareholderapprovalforthe
Acquisition,regulatoryrequirementsor
approvals
necessaryfor
completionof
the
Acquisition,
the
resumption
of
trading
in
the
common
sharesof
the
Company,
and
other
factors
or
information.
Such
statements
represent
the
Company’s
current
views with
respect
to
future
events
and
are
necessarily
basedupon
a
number
of
assumptions
and
estimatesthat, while
consideredreasonableby the
Company,
are
inherently subject
to
significantbusiness,
economic, competitive,politicaland
socialrisks,
contingenciesanduncertainties.Many
factors,both
knownandunknown,
could
cause
results,
performanceor
achievements
tobe
materiallydifferent
from
theresults,performance
or
achievements
that
are
or
may
be
expressed
or
implied
by
such
forward–looking
statements.The
Company
doesnot
intend,
anddoes
not
assume
any
obligation,
to
update
these
forward–looking statements
or
information
to
reflect
changes
in
assumptions
or
changes
in
circumstances
or
any
otherevents
affections
such
statementsand
information
other
than
as
required
byapplicable
laws,
rules
andregulations.