Lupe Fiasco Insists He’s Not Jealous of Kendrick Lamar After Saying He’s a Better Lyricist

It all starts after the ‘Kick Push’ rapper answers a social media user who asks whether he or the ‘All the Stars’ rapper is the better lyricist, with Lupe claiming he’s the better one.

Lupe Fiasco sparked chatters among social media users due to his recent comment. Taking to his Twitter account over the weekend, the hip-hop musician claimed that he is a better lyricist than Kendrick Lamar and that made a lot of people convinced that he has a beef with the Grammy winner.

It all started after Lupe quote tweeted a post asking if he or Kendrick is the better lyricist. In an answer to the question, he simply said, “Lupe but…” He deleted the post afterward, though it still caught attention because both his name and Kendrick trended on the micro-blogging site as some people assumed that Lupe wanted to ignite beef with Kendrick.

For instance, one person compared their relationship to those of Drake and Kanye West as s/he said, “Kendrick is to Lupe Fiasco what Drake is to Kanye West…” Meanwhile, another person accused Lupe of being jealous of Kendrick. Someone else commented, “This is a weird beef. They both have very similar fan bases. I think Lupe is a bit jealous of Kendrick’s longevity.”

Seeing all the responses from Internet users, Lupe decided to return to Twitter to make things clear that he has no hatred towards Kendrick. “In my own words…once again for you b***hes…I love me some KDot…always have always will. With that said do think I he’s a good lyricist? Yes. Do I think he’s the best lyricist? No. Do I think it’s lyricists that are better than him? Yes. Is he a better artist than me? Yes,” he said.

“Is he a better lyricist than me? No. Does he make better songs than me? Yes. Did I think control was ridicule? No. Am I jealous of Kdot? No. Did I personally give him his props in chicago on stage as the next nigga to take the crown? YES. Is It on camera? Yes. Did I mean it? Yes,” he continued, before urging others not to pin them against each other.