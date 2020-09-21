Lufthansa takes 1.1-billion-euro impairment as it further shrinks fleet By

© . Lufthansa supervisory board discusses strategy amid the coronavirus pandemic
BERLIN () – Lufthansa said on Monday it was shrinking its fleet further as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to take a 1.1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) impairment on the value of its aircraft in the third quarter.
A decision to take further aircraft out of its fleet meant its personnel surplus was now more than the 22,000 full-time position it had previously annouced, it added.
($1 = 0.8502 euros)
