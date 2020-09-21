‘Love and Hip Hop’ Star MariahLynn’s Wig Snatched Up During Brawl

Instagram

The ‘Love And Hip Hop: New York’ star and her foe seem to shade each other on Instagram one day after they’re caught in a physical altercation in New York City.

MariahLynn just can’t seem to catch a break. Weeks after she was spotted getting into a brawl on the street in New Jersey, she was involved in another fight over the weekend. According to an eyewitness, the latest fight involving the rapper and reality TV star took place in the Bronx.

In one of the videos shared by the eyewitness, a woman was seen viciously pulling another woman wearing a black by the hair. The woman in the blue hoodie then casually walked away after some people interfered and tried to stop the fight.

In another clip, the woman in the black hoodie was restrained by another person as the camera then panned to a woman, who is presumed to be MariahLynn, yelling at someone in the distance. She already lost her wig as the person who shared the video wrote over it, “n***as snatched dis b***h wigg frm love and hiphop.”

While details are scarce about the ladies’ fight, MariahLynn and her foe took to Instagram Stories one day later seemingly to address their brutal night. “1k on my weave,” she bragged about her new hair, before mocking her enemies, “Meanwhile b***hes didn’t even have a phone under their own name. Monthly income $400 a month, got to f**k a plug and still can’t keep a crib a** b***hes.”

In what appears to be a response to the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star’s post, a person who goes by princessrocket_ on Instagram taunted, “Me and my sister outside again. Can yah belive this b***h had the balls to stick tgat s**t back on her head. I hope this time its stay on when we box yah out.”

Earlier this month, MariahLynn was also involved in a fight that almost turned messy as she was reported to be trying to run over her enemies. In footage which circulated online, a person who was believed to be the 29-year-old femcee drove a black car into the direction of girls who were still fighting each other on the street in New Jersey. Luckily, no one seemed to be hit by the car.