Loon & Diddy Finally Reunited!!

Loon and Diddy have finally reconnected following Loon’s recent release from jail.

Loon posted images of the happy reunion to his Instagram page.

“Everything is not what it seems. After all that we’ve been through the love cannot be denied,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

“We’ve travelled the world together, made millions together and at times we may not have always agreed, but by Allah, if I hadn’t experienced the things that we went through, I wouldn’t have become the man that I am today!”

Loon was officially released from prison last month. In 2013, Loon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

During an interview, he spoke about his relationship with the Bad Boy boss.

“My relationship with Puff, we had great fun and we got along swell,” he said, “But then some of the hiccups would come down to business. Especially business that’s already mandated and confirmed.”