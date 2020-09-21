Home Entertainment Loon & Diddy Finally Reunited!!

Loon and Diddy have finally reconnected following Loon’s recent release from jail.

Loon posted images of the happy reunion to his Instagram page.

“Everything is not what it seems. After all that we’ve been through the love cannot be denied,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

“We’ve travelled the world together, made millions together and at times we may not have always agreed, but by Allah, if I hadn’t experienced the things that we went through, I wouldn’t have become the man that I am today!”

