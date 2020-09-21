Lil Baby Files For Custody Of His 5-Yr-Old Son!!

Rapper Lil Baby has filed for primary custody of their son after she publicly accused him of failing to pay for their five-year-old son Jason’s schooling.

His baby mama, Ayesha Howard, said that his failure to pay resulted in his son being booted from his school.

Ayesha recently filed for child support from Lil Baby. But the rapper says he has been providing everything for their son, including covering “all expenses for the care, support, and maintenance” of him, along with providing regular support payments, according to TMZ.

He now wants joint legal custody as well as primary physical custody.

Ayesha told TMZ that Lil Baby has done this “in a retaliatory fashion and in an attempt to punish, harass, threaten and intimidate.”

Last week, Ayesha shared a video of baby Jason rapping at his fifth birthday party. His father was not in attendance. Ayesha seems eager for her son to follow in his father’s footsteps.