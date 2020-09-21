Home Entertainment Lil Baby Files For Custody Of His 5-Yr-Old Son!!

Lil Baby Files For Custody Of His 5-Yr-Old Son!!

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Lil Baby has filed for primary custody of their son after she publicly accused him of failing to pay for their five-year-old son Jason’s schooling. 

His baby mama, Ayesha Howard, said that his failure to pay resulted in his son being booted from his school.

Ayesha recently filed for child support from Lil Baby. But the rapper says he has been providing everything for their son, including covering “all expenses for the care, support, and maintenance” of him, along with providing regular support payments, according to TMZ. 

