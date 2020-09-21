LeBron James’ Teen Son Under Fire for Smoking Weed on Instagram

Instagram

15-year-old Bronny James intentionally films himself smoking what appears to be a blunt and shares the video on Instagram Stories while his parents are in NBA bubble.

LeBron James‘ son Bronny James might be enjoying his freedom a little too much while his parents are away from home. The teen went viral over the weekend after he was seen smoking marijuana in an Instagram video.

The 15-year-old student, who is following his father’s footsteps by playing basketball at his high school Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, intentionally filmed himself smoking what appeared to be a blunt. He shared the video on Instagram Stories on Friday night, September 18.

After the short clip went viral, Bronny was under fire for not being a good role model for other teens. “This is sooo bad as a role model to young kids Marijuana today is very addicting the increased THC levels make my 16yr old Nephew goes through severe cravings and withdrawals after he quits smoking for 5 days I makes him happy when he is high on it but the next day he loses it,” one commented.

Others called out Bronny for being an embarrassment to his family. One of them tweeted, “People saying this isn’t a big deal, doesn’t understand that Lebron is trying to own an NBA franchise. This definitely will not help him do that. It’s a negative reflection on the family as a whole.”

“Why tf would Bronny James smoke a blunt and upload it to the internet lol,” a third critic added. “I don’t even care about the age, I was smoking younger than that, but your dad is one of it not the most famous athlete in the world you can’t f**king do that.” Someone else agreed, remarking, “Bronny ain’t doin nothing every rich teenager in Cali ain’t doin, but man, why he post that?”

Some others, however, defended Bronny, with one saying, “I can’t imagine not having any freedom to be a teen on social media. Just because he is Lebron son doesn’t mean the man can’t live.” Another similarly commented, “He’s smoking because he’s human and he needs something to keep him calm under all the pressure & expectations.”

LeBron has not responded to his son’s viral video. The Lakers star and his wife Savannah are currently in NBA bubble. The 35-year-old power forward recently admitted that being in the isolation is not the best experience for his wife. “Let’s just say my wife is not enjoying what I do on a day-to-day basis inside the bubble getting ready for a game,” he shared. “Let’s just say that. I spent a lot of time, a lot of time on my body.”