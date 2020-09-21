Launcher 5 lets you create custom iOS 14 widgets with different shortcuts

Launcher was one of the first apps that introduced Today View widgets when Apple released iOS 8, and now the developers behind the app are updating it with new Home Screen widgets for iOS 14 users. With Launcher 5, you can now create custom widgets for your home screen with different shortcuts to apps, contacts, and more.

Apple offers a variety of widgets with its native iOS apps, but they’re mostly based on suggestions rather than user choice. Launcher 5 lets you create your own widgets with the shortcuts you want, such as the phone number of a specific contact or your favorite playlist.

The app supports shortcuts to links, messages, FaceTime, and email. You can also add your favorite map locations to the widget, plus integration with Apple Music and the Shortcuts app. However, what makes Launcher 5 even more compelling are the customization options.

More than adding shortcuts to your home screen, Launcher 5 lets users set custom icons for each action, as well as change widgets background with colors or images. The app even allows you to change the icons or the widget’s appearance based on the time of day or location.

Launcher 5 is available for free on the App Store. However, some of the features — including the option to remove the Launcher icon from widgets — require the Pro version, which is available with a $2.99 in-app purchase.

