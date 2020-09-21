Kylie Jenner Unveils GIANT New Cheek Implants – Twitter Calls Her ‘Chipmunk’

Kylie Jenner Unveils her new face – and it’s going viral. learned that Kylie showed off her brand new cheeks on social media this weekend, and the reviews were mixed.

While many of Kylie’s fans liked her new face – which was achieved either through cheek implants or surgical “fillers” – others thought that the 23 year old billionaire is doing too much.

Some folks on Twitter have begun referring to Kylie as “chipmunk.”

Here’s what she looks like now:

According to Forbes, in 2019, Jenner’s net worth was estimated at US$1 billion, making her, at age 21, the world’s youngest self-made billionaire as of March 2019, though the notion of Jenner being self-made is a subject of controversy, owing to her privileged background.

In May 2020, however, Forbes released a statement accusing Jenner of forging tax documents so she would appear as a billionaire. The publication also accused her of fabricating revenue figures for Kylie Cosmetics. Afterwards, she was stripped of her billionaire status and her title.