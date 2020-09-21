Kylie Jenner Unveils GIANT New Cheek Implants – Twitter Calls Her ‘Chipmunk’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Kylie Jenner Unveils her new face – and it’s going viral. learned that Kylie showed off her brand new cheeks on social media this weekend, and the reviews were mixed.

While many of Kylie’s fans liked her new face – which was achieved either through cheek implants or surgical “fillers” – others thought that the 23 year old billionaire is doing too much.

Some folks on Twitter have begun referring to Kylie as “chipmunk.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR