Kris Jenner Is ‘Open’ to Appearing on ‘RHOBH’

WENN

According to a new report, it won’t be impossible to see the 64-year-old ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star appearing on the Bravo reality show considering that ‘she is friends with a lot of the ladies.’

–

Now that “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is coming to an end, fans have been suggesting Kris Jenner to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to a source, the 64-year-old self-proclaimed momager is “open” with the possibility.

“She’s open to appearing here and there like she did this season when it’s natural as she is friends with a lot of the ladies,” a source claims to HollywoodLife.com. However, “she won’t be joining as a friend or full-time cast member next season.”

Despite that, nothing has been confirmed. The insider adds that “Kris is not joining the cast of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ [full-time]. There was never even any talk of it. Kris has no idea where that rumor even came from or how it got started.”

Fans were not the only ones who were excited to see her joining the long-running Bravo reality TV show. Cast member Garcelle Beauvais recently shared in a new interview that Kris would make a great addition to the series. “I think she fits the bill… Anything is possible… I never thought I’d do reality, so anything is possible,” she said to Extra.

Host and executive producer Andy Cohen previously also talked about Kris joining the reality show. Speaking on “Radio Andy” on Wednesday, September 9, he said, “I got so many DMs and tweets saying Kris should join the ‘Housewives’.” The 52-year-old executive producer added, “[The tweets said], ‘She is good friends with Kyle Richards], this should happen, make it happen.’ ”

However, he noted that some people were against the idea. “And then I tweeted that I would be talking about it on the radio today and I got a whole bunch of tweets saying, ‘Don’t do it.’ It’s so interesting to me,” he shared.

“I don’t think she would do it. She is leaving a show for which she has total control over. Why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?” he added. “She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show, she wouldn’t have control over the edits so I think for someone who is used to having so much power over a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power. I really don’t think she would do it.”