Kim Kardashian Waiting to Divorce Kanye West After His Latest Episode of Bipolar Disorder

Words are the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star can’t stand with her husband’s anti-abortion stance, ‘but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode’ before leaving him.

–

Has Kim Kardashian finally had enough of Kanye West‘s antics? The reality TV star, who remains publicly supportive of her husband amid his Twitter rant, is reportedly ready to divorce him after his latest episode of bipolar disorder.

According to Page Six, the 43-year-old rapper’s controversial anti-abortion stance is the final straw for the 39-year-old socialite and model. A so-called insider tells the site, “Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode.”

During his rally for his presidential campaign in July, Kanye told the crowd that he and Kim nearly aborted their eldest child North West. “I almost killed my daughter,” he emotionally said. “No more Plan B, Plan A.”

Earlier this month, Kanye revisited the topic while talking with Nick Cannon on “Cannon’s Class”. Not regretting airing out his personal matter, the Yeezy designer said his greatest accomplishment was “still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter.”

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife’s source begs to differ, claiming that though Kim is “weighing all options” on the future of her marriage, she still doesn’t have a plan to leave him during his difficult time. “[Kim] is trying to be as strong as possible, but she’s worried about him which is why she feels just so stuck,” the source says.

“As far as the future, she’s still weighing all options, but she doesn’t want to leave Kanye at a time when he’s struggling,” the source adds, explaining, “Of course, every thought has crossed her mind about what to do because this is a lot for a person to handle.”

Though so, Kim allegedly still “tells everyone Kanye is her soulmate and she really does love him more than anything.” As for the source of support, the source shares, “Kim is getting a lot of support from her friends and family right now while still keeping this matter as private as possible and being selective about who she does open up to about it.”

“Kim and Kris both have let Kanye know they just want what’s best for him,” the source claims. “Kris is always so on top of fixing problems and helping people, so she’s really having trouble with what’s happening because she can’t help with this one.”