Kim Kardashian Considering Leaving Kanye West Again

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Kim Kardashian may be considering walking away from her husband, Kanye West, again after his recent Twitter rants.

 “[Kim] is trying to be as strong as possible, but she’s worried about him which is why she feels just so stuck,” a source told HollywoodLife. “As far as the future, she’s still weighing all options, but she doesn’t want to leave Kanye at a time when he’s struggling.”

Kanye has been active on Twitter over the past week or so. His tweets have included him demanding an apology from Drake, Jay-Z and J Cole. He has also taken on the music industry over the “slave” contracts.

