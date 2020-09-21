Kim Kardashian Considering Leaving Kanye West Again

Kim Kardashian may be considering walking away from her husband, Kanye West, again after his recent Twitter rants.

“[Kim] is trying to be as strong as possible, but she’s worried about him which is why she feels just so stuck,” a source told HollywoodLife. “As far as the future, she’s still weighing all options, but she doesn’t want to leave Kanye at a time when he’s struggling.”

Kanye has been active on Twitter over the past week or so. His tweets have included him demanding an apology from Drake, Jay-Z and J Cole. He has also taken on the music industry over the “slave” contracts.

All while running for president.

“Of course, every thought has crossed her mind about what to do because this is a lot for a person to handle. She tells everyone Kanye is her soulmate and she really does love him more than anything. The whole situation is sad,” the source adds.

Should she leave him?