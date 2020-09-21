Kieran Foran ‘inching closer’ to Manly return with decision expected within 48 hours

Veteran halfback Kieran Foran is reportedly nearing a fairytale return to the Manly Sea Eagles, the club where he started his NRL journey as a 19-year-old.

The 30-year-old is out of contract and looking for a new home after the Bulldogs pulled their offer after he hesitated on accepting a new deal.

Foran has been linked strongly with a return to Manly in recent weeks, where he played 147 games between 2009 and 2015, and could reunite with Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves.

The New Zealand international, who has endured a horror run with injuries, is understood to be seeking a two-year deal, but Manly is in favour of a single-year commitment.

Kieran Foran is looking for a new home after the Bulldogs pulled their contract offer from him (Getty)

According to leading NRL reporter Andrew Webster, those inside Manly headquarters are keen on a Foran return, and a decision could come relatively quickly.

“It’s inching closer to happening, there’s been talks over the last few days,” he revealed on Nine’s 100% Footy.

“Des Hasler wants it, I know for a fact that players at Manly want it. There’s been a few factions on the outside that have been saying they remember how he left many years ago and went to Parramatta, I think that’s been pushed to the side.

“It’s just the matter of him working out the length of the deal and how much it’s going to be.

Foran could reunite with manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves (Getty)

“There’s been some pretty serious discussions between Manly and his management in the last couple of days and there might be a decision in the next 48 hours.”

According to Webster, there is an added appeal of a Foran return on Manly’s side due to his growth as a leader at the Bulldogs, with the club looking for him to possibly mentor talented youngster Josh Schuster.

“You talk to blokes at the Dogs and they say in the last couple of years he’s been integral to the one-on-one coaching that happens off the field,” he said.

“I think (Manly) see that with Schuster that he can have that role in the next couple of years with him there because they obviously think he’s a great young talent.”

New South Wales State of Origin coach Brad Fittler and Blues legend Paul Gallen both praised the potential reunion.

Manly sees the appeal in Foran playing a mentoring role to highly rated youngster Josh Schuster (Getty)

“I think what it would do (is) give Daly Cherry-Evans confidence, they would click back into gear pretty easily,” he said.

“The way they played, one stuck on the right and one was on the left and they just stuck to their zones and did a pretty good job, but they had a pretty good team when they were together.”

“He’d be good at any club. I love him, I love the way he plays, but his poor body, he must be sore,” Gallen added.

“He’s an experienced half that’s played international football, won premierships, it would be a no-brainer to have him there.

“It just comes down to the dollars unfortunately and how much he can play.”