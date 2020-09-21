Kenny Golladay expected to make season debut in Week 3

Kenny Golladay missed the first two games of the 2020 season for the Detroit Lions due to injury. While there’s no definitive ruling on his Week 3 status, things are looking good for the wide receiver.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Golladay is expected to play next week against the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old reportedly could’ve played Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, but the Lions wanted to remain cautious with their top offensive weapon.

Golladay suffered a hamstring injury during practice earlier this month. After starting the season 0-2, the team needs Golladay, who led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns last season, to return.

Injuries have been a big problem for the Lions early on this season. On top of Golladay, four other starters were unavailable in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay: Joe Dahl, Nick Williams, Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman.

Golladay is the Lions’ top receiver and coming off a career year in 2019. He reeled in 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, earning a Pro Bowl nod. Getting him back for a Week 3 matchup against the Cardinals should help spark the offense, though nothing is guaranteed.