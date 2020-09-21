Kelly Clarkson Says She “Didn’t See” Her Divorce Coming

She said she’s been asked often if she’s doing okay following the split, and explained she’s using songwriting as a coping tool, which she’s used since she was a kid. “My mom told me to start writing and that’s actually how I get my feelings out,” the 38-year-old said.

She added, “So I probably won’t speak about it too much, but you definitely will hear it musically probably, that’s how I became a songwriter. Music has always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times and this year, I’ve been listening to a lot of music and I’ve also been writing a lot of music as well.”

Perhaps she’ll soon share some of her new music with fans.

Back in June, the pair decided to separate after nearly seven years of marriage. They were introduced through Blackstock’s father, who was Clarkson’s former manager.