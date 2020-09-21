Kareena Kapoor Khan’s most iconic dialogues

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most iconic stars in the history of the Hindi film industry. Over the years, her films have not only managed to score big at the box-office but have also earned the actress an unbelievable following from cinema lovers. Her dialogues are something in particular that remains extremely popular among Bollywood fans and have grown to gain an iconic status over the years. So, on the occasion of the actress’ 40th birthday, we list some of her most popular dialogues over the years.

1. Main apni favorite hoon. (Jab We Met – 2007)





2. Yeh bolta hai haat mat lagao, duniya haath lagane ke liye paisa deti hai! (Chameli – 2004)

3.Tum Gujarati log itne cute hote ho, par tum log ka khana itna khatarnak kyun hota hai – dhokla, fafda, handva, thepla – aaise lagta hai jaise koi missiles hai. (3 Idiots – 2009)

4. Nark mein hoon, par swarg ka raasta jaanti hoon. (Talaash – 2012)

5. Chaand jab aadha ho jaave hai na, toh bhi chaand hi kehlave hai. (Omkara – 2006)

6. Kaun hai yeh jisne Poo ko mudh kar nahi dekha? Who is he? (K3G – 2001)

7. Bachpan se hi naa, mujhe shaadi karne ka bahut craze hai, by god. (Jab we Met – 2007)

8. Wife dil hai toh husband dhadkan. Wife diya hai toh husband Diwali. Wife zubaan hai toh husband gaali. (Golmaal 3 – 2010)

9. Hamesha mard hi galat nahi hota, aurat bhi galat ho sakti hai. (Aitraaz – 2004)

10. Ab toh mera haath chhod do, itni bhi sundar nahin hoon main (Jab We Met – 2007)

11. Mere saath prom jaane ke liye tum sabko teen departments mein brilliant hona chahiye – good looks, good looks and good looks. (K3G – 2001)

12. Jab koi pyar mein hota hai, toh koi sahi galat nahin hota. (Jab We Met – 2007)

13. Aurat ke liye mard woh hota hai joh jaanta hai ki woh mard hai. Woh nahi jisse apni chaddi ke andar ki cheez par vishvas kam ho aur usse cheek cheekar duniya ko batana pade ki main mard hoon. (Ki And Ka – 2016)

14. Aaj tak life mein ek train nahin chuti meri. (Jab We Met – 2007)

15. Aaj Bush ne Iraq pe do dhokle gira diye. (3 Idiots – 2009)