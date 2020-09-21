Karaoke bar south of Brisbane fined over alleged COVID-19 breach, one new case recorded overnight

A Karaoke bar south of Brisbane and a hotel in Fortitude Valley are among the Queensland venues fined over the weekend for allegedly breaching COVID-19 restrictions .

One new case of COVID-19 was recorded in the past hours in Queensland , a teenager who returned from overseas and is already in hotel quarantine.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said eight fines were issued over the weekend, including the karaoke bar at Sunnybank and the Fortitude Valley hotel that had previously come to the attention of police. LIVE COVERAGE: ‘No reason to have any borders between us’

“What was disappointing was that both of these licensed premises had been warned — one about not keeping registers and the other around people not socially distancing,” he said.

“They chose not to take that warning that was given to them formally through police and the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation.”

The latest breaches come less than a month after another Fortitude Valley venue was fined.

Mr Gollschewski said the other six fines related to individuals not complying “with their exemption requirements”.

There are currently 17 active coronavirus cases in the state, including 11 in the West Moreton region.

AFL seating trial ‘a good thing’: CHO

Speaking this morning Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young also addressed criticism over plans to have AFL fans seated more closely at the Gabba in a trial run before the Grand Final .

A small group of 200 AFL spectators at tonight’s Port Adelaide and Collingwood game will be placed in a section at 75 per cent capacity in a seating trial.

Currently crowd capacity in Queensland Stadiums is capped at 50 per cent.

“It will be very easy to contact trace,” she said.

“It’s a really good thing, to test the processes rather than do it for the first with a full stadium.

“Right from the start, I’ve said where we’ve got COVID-safe plans, we should use them. Now we don’t have COVID-safe plans for people’s own homes.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348.