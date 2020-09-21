Kalki Koechlin comes out in support of ex-husband Anurag Kashyap



Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap were married to each other at one time. Even after getting divorced, the duo has remained on good terms and have always cheered each other on during the big days of their lives. Actress Payal Ghosh has levelled allegations of sexual assault against him. In such a grave situation, Kalki stood up for her ex-husband and spoke about how he has always fought for women and their rights.

She supported him on social media saying, “Dear Anurag, don’t let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you’ve defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together. This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place. Hang on to that dignity, stay strong and keep doing the work you do. Love from an ex-wife.”



