Justin Bieber Surprises Unsuspecting Fans Covering His New Song ‘Holy’

Instagram

The ‘Love Yourself’ hitmaker runs into a group of fans filming a cover of his new single and decides to watch before surprising them and taking pictures together.

–

Justin Bieber thrilled a group of unsuspecting fans on Friday (18Sep20) afternoon as they were recording a cover of his new single “Holy”.

Hours after dropping the track, the 26-year-old musician was out and about in Los Angeles when he stumbled upon the group and watched from a distance, leaning on a lamppost as they performed.

According to multiple reports, the encounter was unplanned and the performers didn’t recognise the star until he waved at them once they’d finished up the filming. Despite being unaware of the singer, editors at MailOnline claimed the meeting appeared to be filmed for a project Justin is working on.

After the performance, the Canadian-born singer greeted the large group and posed for pictures. Despite local regulations limiting the gathering of large groups over 10 people, more than a dozen fans were present and posed in a tight group with the singer without face coverings.





“Holy”, featuring Chance the Rapper, is the star’s first new material since his 2019 album “Changes”, and comes days after Justin celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his model wife Hailey.

The single is expected to be featured in Bieber’s next studio installment which hasn’t got an official title or release date. The music video saw the singer get cozy with Ryan Destiny. It also featured Wilmer Valderrama.

“Thank you for being such a huge part of this beautiful story, I’m honored to share the screen with you!” Bieber wrote to his onscreen love interest on Instagram. She responded in kind on her own page, “So beautiful to see this all come together. It was a joy. Happy to be apart, guys. We did that @justinbieber.”