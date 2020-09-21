Josh Addo-Carr’s potential Wests Tigers reunion a ‘long way off’ due to salary demands

The Wests Tigers’ potential deal with Josh Addo-Carr is “a long way off”, with the two sides reportedly far apart on a salary.

Michael Maguire’s side’s interest in the Storm winger has been well-documented, particularly since Addo-Carr has voiced a desire to return to Sydney for family reasons.

However, while momentum for an Addo-Carr-Tigers reunion has seemingly grown in recent weeks, leading NRL reporter Andrew Webster poured cold water on the rumours.

“I don’t think they’ll get Addo-Carr,” he told Nine’s 100% Footy.

Josh Addo-Carr’s potential move to the Wests Tigers is a fair way off according to Andrew Webster (Getty)

“I’ve sniffed around this today, I don’t think the money that he wants is anywhere near what the Tigers are prepared to pay.”

According to Webster, Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma looms as the key swing piece in any potential Addo-Carr deal.

“The only way the Storm will let him go for next year is if they get Nofoaluma,” he said.

“Now Nofoaluma’s management has not had any calls from either the Storm or the Tigers about a swap deal or anything. If it’s going to happen, it’s a long way off.”

The Wests Tigers are not prepared to lose David Nofoaluma in a deal to get Addo-Carr to the club (AAP)

Webster’s report comes after Maguire also knocked back the prospect of the Tigers losing Nofoaluma in a deal to recruit Addo-Carr to the club.

“There is no way in the world that Dave is leaving,” Maguire said in recent weeks.

“He loves this club and you can see by the way he plays. I also really enjoy coaching Dave.”

Addo-Carr made his NRL debut with the Tigers in 2016, where he went on to play a total of 10 games before joining the Storm in 2017 and blossoming into a representative-calibre winger with NSW and the Kangaroos.