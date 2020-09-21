Jimmy Kimmel Shades Donald Trump Over Campaign Rallies

Instagram/WENN

As he’s hosting the virtual 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ host notes that the theater is empty without an audience because ‘this isn’t a MAGA rally.’

Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Donald Trump at the recently concluded 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The comedian shaded the president not just once, but multiple times during the virtual ceremony, which took place on Sunday, September 20.

As he was hosting from an empty Staples Center, the 52-year-old noted how the unconventional ceremony was different from Trump campaign rallies. “Welcome to the Pand-Emmys,” he said in his monologue. “You can’t have a virus without a host.”

“It might seem frivolous and unnecessary to do this during a global pandemic, but you know what else seems frivolous and unnecessary? Doing it every other year,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host quipped. “Right now we need fun. My God, we need fun. This has been a year of division, injustice, disease, Zoom school and death.”

“The world may be terrible, but TV has never been better,” Kimmel continued, before showing the empty theater which was filled with life-size cardboard cutouts of celebrities, including Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman and Sandra Oh. He then delivered his jab at Trump as saying, “Of course I’m here all alone. Of course we don’t have an audience. This isn’t a MAGA rally – it’s the Emmys.”





Trump is unfazed despite criticism over his campaign rallies, which attracted large number of audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After holding a controversial indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma back in June, his re-election campaign team has been holding outdoor events.

Defending the rallies, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told reporters last week, “If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States.”

But Kimmel’s jab at Trump didn’t stop at his rallies. After “Schitt’s Creek” swiped the Emmys in comedy categories, the funnyman returned to the stage and joked, “Trump’s gonna build that wall on the Northern border!” The show is set in the small town of Ontario, Canada of the same name.

He seemed to be expecting a response from Trump as asking, “Has the president tweeted us yet?” He added, “Oh right, it’s Sunday, he’s probably at church.”

Later, before the announcement of the winner for outstanding directing in a comedy series, “Barry” actor Anthony Carrigan appeared to be in character as he engaged in a bit with Kimmel. Carrigan pretended to be a Russian operative impersonating a mail carrier out to steal mail-in-voting ballots.