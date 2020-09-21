Home Entertainment Jermaine Dupri Eager For Diddy Verzuz Battle: I Will Break The Internet!!

Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri is hungry to take on Diddy on a Verzuz battle — and vows the event would break the internet.

“I’m for the culture. Whatever the culture wants –” Dupri said during an online chat with Fat Joe.

“Jermaine, you for the culture but if the Verzuz come on and it’s live from ATL with the chandeliers. You would prefer you to be sitting in one chair and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sitting in the other?” Fat Joe asked him.

