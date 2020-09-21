Jermaine Dupri Eager For Diddy Verzuz Battle: I Will Break The Internet!!

Atlanta producer Jermaine Dupri is hungry to take on Diddy on a Verzuz battle — and vows the event would break the internet.

“I’m for the culture. Whatever the culture wants –” Dupri said during an online chat with Fat Joe.

“Jermaine, you for the culture but if the Verzuz come on and it’s live from ATL with the chandeliers. You would prefer you to be sitting in one chair and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sitting in the other?” Fat Joe asked him.

“A hundred percent. We gonna break the f*ckin’ internet,” he said. “You know, the internet is broken that day… That’s what people want to see.”

Now we’re just waiting to see if Diddy is up for the challenge. Diddy was previously trying to go head to head with Dr. Dre — but the west coast producer is not interested in taking part in a Verzuz.

Should Diddy take on JD?