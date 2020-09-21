Jeremy Strong Gets Real About Why the Lack of Diversity Is Important for ‘Succession’

WENN

During a Zoom call with the media after winning an Emmy for his role in the critically-acclaimed show, the Kendall Roy depicter points out that the series is supposed to reflect the worst of society.

Emmy Award-winning “Succession” star Jeremy Strong agrees the push for more diversity in Holllywood is “necessary,” but don’t expect to see people of color in positions of power on his show.

The critically-acclaimed show picked up six Emmys over the past week, including Outstanding Drama Series and an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honor for a shocked Strong at the Primetime show on Sunday night.

And, during a Zoom call with the media after his award, Strong explained it’s important his show looks all-white, because the drama is supposed to reflect the worst of society.

“Our show is about a white family of billionaires, media moguls,” he told . “There are some things we can do on the show and there some things we can’t.”

“There are places where we can show what America looks like in our show, the broader picture of America, and there are places where frankly that would not be reflecting reality if we made our central world more diverse than the higher echelons of corporate America are.”

“So, that’s a difficult path to tread, but it’s one to be honest of that world.”

Strong also shared that the show’s production team is hoping to resume filming for season three, which was shut down by COVID-19, “sometime this fall-winter, as soon as things are safe.”

In his acceptance speech for the best actor prize, Strong paid tribute to his co-star Brian Cox. “I read a poem by Stephen Dunn that said, ‘All I ever wanted was a book so good I’ll be finishing it for the rest of my life.’ This job was that, for me. Jesse Armstrong, I owe this to you, Brian Cox, I share this with you. Thank you so much,” he said from his home.