Jennifer Aniston reunites with her Friends co-stars at the Emmys 2020



It was the night to acknowledge the best on television. The Emmy 2020 was held over the weekend and Schitt’s Creek, Watchman and Succession were among the big winners. This was the first awards event to be held during the Covid times. Host Jimmy Kimmel made sure he kept the momentum going even from an empty studio in Los Angeles, which had cutouts of the nominees placed in the auditorium.



The event, however, turned out to be quite fun. One of the biggest highlights was the reunion of popular show Friends’ co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. In a segment, the trio came on video call and were seen goofing around with the host. They pretended like they’d been staying together since 1994, the year their show was based in.



It was a treat to watch them together again, take a look at this unmissable video of the trio.