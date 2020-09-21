Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross dazzle at the Staples Center in LA during virtual Emmy Awards

Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession – WINNER
Top dog: Succession earned Outstanding Drama Seris as creator Jesse Armstrong accepted the honor in a hotel in London
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen – WINNER
Lead Actor, Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession – WINNER
Lead Actress, Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER
Golden: Zendaya earned the big win in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on HBO series Euphoria
Lead Actor, Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Lead Actress, Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – WINNER
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen – WINNER
Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Supporting Actor, Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show – WINNER
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting Actress, Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Sweeping the board: Daniel Levy won Supporting Actor in a comedy series as Schitt’s Creek swept the categories
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
TV Movie
American Son
Bad Education – WINNER
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America – WINNER
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen – WINNER
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
The week’s news: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver kept their streak going winning its fifth straight Variety Talk series gong
Reality Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live – WINNER