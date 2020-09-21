Jennifer Aniston and Tracee Ellis Ross dazzle at the Staples Center in LA during virtual Emmy Awards

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession – WINNER

Top dog: Succession earned Outstanding Drama Seris as creator Jesse Armstrong accepted the honor in a hotel in London

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen – WINNER

Lead Actor, Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession – WINNER

Lead Actress, Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria – WINNER

Golden: Zendaya earned the big win in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on HBO series Euphoria

Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – WINNER

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen – WINNER

Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show – WINNER

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark – WINNER

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Sweeping the board: Daniel Levy won Supporting Actor in a comedy series as Schitt’s Creek swept the categories

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education – WINNER

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America – WINNER

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen – WINNER

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

The week’s news: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver kept their streak going winning its fifth straight Variety Talk series gong

Reality Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live – WINNER