Jemma Mi Mi snub, Super Netball Indigenous round

The Queensland Firebirds have issued a late-night statement from their coach admitting that they “misread community expectations” by not playing Jemma Mi Mi in Super Netball’s Indigenous round.

Mi Mi was not given any game time in Indigenous round despite being the league’s only Indigenous player.

It was a startling snub that resulted in a furore among fans and pundits, showing that netball still has significant improvements to make with Indigenous awareness.

The Firebirds’ coach, Roselee Jencke, stood by her decision not to play Mi Mi from a strategic sense but admitted that it fell short of what was expected for Indigenous round. She attempted to have Mi Mi enter Sunday’s Firebirds vs Vixens game in Cairns for the final minute but a substitution could not be made in time.

After the controversy bubbled throughout Monday, the Firebirds finally issued a statement just before 11pm. The statement, attributed to Jencke, did not explicitly say that Mi Mi should have gotten game time.

Jemma Mi Mi in action for the Queensland Firebirds earlier in this Super Netball season. (Getty)

“Our team selection for Sunday’s game was part of our strategy for the season and was made collectively by the coaches and the leadership group based on performance,” Jencke said in the statement.

“The decision not to put Jemma on the court was the right one from a game strategy perspective, however we misread community expectations and the significance of Jemma’s court time in the game in this round.

“The contribution that Jemma makes to the Firebirds is far more powerful than a single game — her contribution to our team, our club and our players extends to every round of the season, on and off the court.

“Jemma has and continues to develop our cultural awareness and has shared with her team mates her own cultural journey as a proud Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander woman. We are very proud that Jemma is a Firebird.

“As the only Indigenous player in the Suncorp Super Netball, Jemma feels a huge responsibility. Her wellbeing is our paramount concern and we ask that she be given space to process this in her own time.”

Queensland Firebirds player Jemma Mi Mi with coach Roselee Jencke earlier this season. (Getty)

Mi Mi, 24, does not carry her status as Super Netball’s only Indigenous player lightly, telling Wide World of Sports last year that she found it “upsetting” that no other Indigenous players were in the league. This is the second season in which she’s been the only Indigenous player in the top flight of Australian netball.

She was playing regularly earlier in the season but her minutes have reduced significantly, with Jencke saying in her statement that: “The Queensland Firebirds came into this season under heavy scrutiny and with a strong passion to improve on our last place finish in 2019. Our strategy has been to find the right combinations, depending on the opposition, to unlock the team’s potential and this has guided our decision-making around team selection for each game.”

Former Firebirds captain Sharon Finnan-White, one of just two Indigenous Australian Diamonds representatives in history, slammed Mi Mi’s weekend snub.

“Jemma Mi Mi is a role model for all Indigenous people. She can use her media profile to inspire our younger generation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players,” she wrote on Twitter. “You can’t be inspired by what you can’t see. She should have been afforded more respect and consideration.”

Queensland Firebirds player Jemma Mi Mi on the court earlier this season. (Getty)

Nine Netball commentator Sue Gaudion on Monday called for netball to take greater ownership of Indigenous awareness.

“LEAD netball, LEAD your members, your communities, your fans, LEAD THE SPORT!!!” Gaudion wrote in an impassioned Facebook post.

Finnan-White responded to earlier comments from Gaudion lamenting Mi Mi’s exclussion, saying on Twitter: “I support your comments Sue. This is exactly why we need an Indigenous round to educate the fans, players, administrators and general community. This was a big moment for Jemma Mi Mi to play in front of every Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander person who was watching that game.”

Though Finnan-White also said that Super Netball had done plenty right during Indigenous round: “Thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Indigenous Round 2020. Felt like it had more meaning and genuine interest and support this year. Thanks to all who supported and promoted it.”