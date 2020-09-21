Jeannie Mai Sparks Jeezy Marriage Rumors After Calling Him ‘Husband’

Instagram

Have Jeannie Mai and Young Jeezy changed the status of their relationship? The 41-year-old TV host successfully ignited rumors that she and her rapper fiance might have tied the knot when she took to Instagram Stories on Monday, September 21 to give her followers a look at her filming set up.

Gushing over the set up she prepared so that she could still do her work from home, Jeannie then said, “But the best part is… Look at my good luck charm for today.” She then panned the camera to show a note that Jeezy left for Jeannie. It read, “GM! Congrats my love! So proud of you!” Jeannie enthused, “My note from my beautiful husband. I love him so much.”

Her calling Jeezy “husband” surely raised eyebrows, with a number of people wondering if the couple had gotten married. Even T.I. couldn’t help but be curious as he mentioned Jeezy directly, “Damn…Cuzz u got married?” O.T. Genasis then chimed in, “I’m tryna figure dat out too cuh ain’t invite me lol.”

Meanwhile, someone said, “Dang they got married already lol.” Another wrote, “Husband??? Did sis just accidentally spill her own,” while an individual commented, “First of all, it’s against the law to do anything without us knowing. When did y’all tie the knot?”

Jeannie and Jeezy began dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of “The Real” and made their romance red carpet official at a glitzy gala for Jeezy’s Street Dreamz charity in August 2019. Earlier this year, Jeezy and Jeannie got engaged.

Jeezy initially planned to propose during their trip in Vietnam in April. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, he decided to get down on one knee while they were enjoying a date night at home in Los Angeles. “Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Jeannie’s rep said at the time. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”