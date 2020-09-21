Irish tradies Nathan Kelly and Christopher McLaughlin acquitted of murder of Sydney homeless man

Two Irish housemates have been acquitted after being charged with murder over the death of a homeless man in Sydney in 2018.

Nathan Kelly and Christopher McLaughlin, tradies from Donegal, were found not guilty of murder and manslaughter, over the death of Paul Tavelardis.

On December 28, 2018, the pair were living together in Summer Hill in the city’s inner-west and had been drinking for 12 hours, the court previously heard.

(Supplied)

They drank ciders by the pool at their apartment block on Grosvenor Crescent, and then went to the Summer Hill Hotel.

They were kicked out of the pub for being too drunk and CCTV from the night shows them laying on the stairs at the nearby train station.

In the early hours of December 29, the men got into a fight with Mr Tavelardis, who they claimed was trying to break into one of their utes.

(Supplied)

The pair kicked and hit the homeless man and he suffered severe head injuries.

A bystander who called emergency services said he believed a man was being killed.

“There’s two men down below me killing a guy, just get the police here,” the Triple Zero call could be heard.

The 66-year-old Aboriginal man died in the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital on January 7, 2019.

Their barristers argued the duo were too drunk to form an intention to seriously injure or kill and acted in self-defence.

Mr Tavelardis’ family say there has been no outcome for the death of their relative.

“We are angered by what has transpired,” the family’s statement read.

“There’s no justice for our father.”

(Supplied)

“No one held a gun to their head to make them drink, so when you drink to the level that they claimed they had achieved you should not then be able to use that as a defence for taking another person’s life,” victim’s advocate Howard Brown said outside court today.

The pair have been in custody for nearly two years and have now been taken to Villawood Detention Centre as their visas had expired.