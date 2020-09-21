IPL Delhi victory over Kings XI Punjab overshadowed by umpiring mistake

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis played a pivotal role in Delhi’s Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, but an umpiring blunder has overshadowed the result.

Chasing Delhi’s total of 8-157, Kings XI finished on the same score after their 20 overs, but replays have shown they were denied a seemingly fair run just balls from the finish.

On the third ball of the 19th over, Kings XI pair Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan scampered a two to long-on, but the square leg umpire ruled that Jordan had not made his ground at the strikers end when he turned for the second.

Instead of two runs, Kings XI were only credited with one.

However, replays subsequently showed Jordan had made his ground, and the two runs should have been added.

Former IPL-winning coach Tom Moody said it highlighted a problem with the laws of the game, which don’t give the third umpire the power to intervene and correct an error.

“Without a doubt, the third umpire should have made a ruling,” the former Australian all-rounder told Cricinfo.

“But, they need to declare that is part of the rules prior to the start of the tournament.

“Until that happens, we are not going to get full engagement of the technology that’s available.”

Leading commentator Lisa Sthalekar was another to call for the rules to be changed.

“In this shorter format where games constantly go down to the wire surely the third umpire has to intervene?” she tweeted.

Chris Jordan was ruled to have not made his ground, despite replays proving otherwise. (IPL)

The controversy took the gloss off a superb all-round performance from Stoinis.

After making 53 off just 21 balls, Stoinis was left to bowl the final over of the match, with Kings XI needing 13 runs to win.

Agarwal took 12 runs off the first three balls of the over, leaving the scores level.

Stoinis didn’t concede a run off the fourth ball, before dismissing Agarwal and Jordan with the final two balls to leave the scores level.

Delhi went on to win the Super Over, after Kings XI were only able to post a total of 2.

“It’s a weird game, isn’t it?” Stoinis said. “Sometimes the luck goes your way, but you can easily go from hero to villain … we were nervous for a bit.”